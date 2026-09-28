NEWSTALK 1010’s Car Full Of Cash is back!

We’re giving you the chance to win your very own, brand new 2026 Nissan Sentra SV, and $10,000!

To enter , listen for a unique keyword every hour from 6am-11pm. When you hear one, you’ll have until midnight to enter it below! The more keywords you enter, the better your chances of winning!

Bonus keywords will also be announced in The Deb Hutton Podcast and The Jim Richards Podcast, in our Newsletter, and on our X account.

Every morning, John Moore will call one lucky listener with an invite to our Grand Prize Giveaway Party on November 5th at Village Nissan, where one winner will drive away with a 2026 Nissan Sentra SV, and $10,000!

Sponsored by Village Nissan, Morningside Nissan, Ajax Nissan, and Midway Nissan - part of Drive Auto Group.