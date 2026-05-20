Every Sunday morning, Jason Agnew has your chance to win amazing prizes with the Sunday Morning Trivia Show - 9am-12pm!

Put your knowledge about pop culture, entertainment, politics, history, and more to the test, and you could walk away a winner!

This Sunday, May 24th you could win:

A pair of tickets to see Diana Ross: Diana in Motion – Friday, August 14th at Casino Rama!

Diana Ross is a radiant icon, the ultimate entertainer who has blazed a trail of glory across decades. Her unparalleled vocal artistry, genre-defying style, on stage glamour, and unstoppable creative force continue to rewrite popular culture. Ross rose to global prominence as the leader of The Supremes, shattering records with hits like “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.” As a solo artist, she continued to break boundaries with timeless classics including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Upside Down,” “The Boss,” “Touch Me in the Morning,”” and “I’m Coming Out.”

Must be 19+.

CLICK HERE to buy your tickets now!

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A Family Pass (2 Adults + 2 Children) to African Lion Safari!

Go “On Safari!™” and get CLOSER than you ever imagined to over 1,000 exotic birds and animals—including endangered species like the Asian elephant and giraffe—that roam free in large Game Reserves! Witness lions, rhinos, giraffes, and many more animals from around the world. Drive through 9 km of safari trail in your own vehicle or aboard an educationally guided, air-conditioned Safari Tour Bus (additional fee). Open daily May 2nd – September 20th and select dates September 23rd – October 11th, 2026.

CLICK HERE to buy your tickets now!

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A pair of tickets to Fallsview Food Con – Saturday, June 6th at Fallsview Casino!

Enjoy a roaming culinary experience showcasing the region’s finest food and drink designers. Sip and savour the afternoon food expo with host John Catucci, while celebrity chefs whip up delectable treats in live action demos on the main stage.

Fallsview Food Con is part of Fallsview Food & Drink Fest – three unforgettable days of food, drink, and celebrity chefs at Fallsview Casino.

Must be 19+.

CLICK HERE to buy your tickets now!

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A $25 AnyCard gift card!

AnyCard is Canada’s ultimate gift card, with 200 national and local brands on one card. Brands such as Boston Pizza, XBOX, Cineplex, Gap, Homesense, Piano Piano and more.

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Good Luck!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 9:00 a.m. ET on May 24, 2026, closes at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 24, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the twenty-five (25) Prizes is a minimum of $25.00 CAD.

Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of callers and ability to answer trivia question posed by host.