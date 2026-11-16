CF Toronto Eaton Centre is bringing interactive holiday magic and cherished traditions to Toronto!

Listen to Deb Hutton this week for your chance to win a $200 Cadillac Fairview gift card!

Magical holiday experiences at CF Toronto Eaton Centre this year include:

• The 10th anniversary of Canada’s tallest indoor holiday tree

• Daily Light & Snow Shows on the 114-foot programmable LED tree

• New interactive Tree Designer experience

• Visits with Santa at Santa’s Mailroom, including Sensitive Santa sessions at select times

• Shop the Gift digital guide and extended holiday hours

CLICK HERE to start planning your CF Toronto Eaton Centre visit today!