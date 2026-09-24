Listen to Deb Hutton from 2-4pm every day this week for chances to win a $200 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!

Need to discover the latest in skincare? Want to treat yourself to a new fragrance? The Shoppers Beauty+ Event is back!

Discover new products during the biggest beauty event of the year at Shoppers Drug Mart. Plus, get PC Optimum points! Don’t miss it – there’s always a Shoppers right around the corner. Shop in-store and online. Conditions apply.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. ET on September 21, 2026, closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 25, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $200.00 CAD.

Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of callers/entries.