From beauty to value sets, to stocking stuffers and more, Shoppers Drug Mart has a gift for everyone on your list — and you’ll get points on almost everything!

Listen to Jim Richards this week for chances to win a $200 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!

Gifts for them. PC Optimum points for you. Open your PC Optimum app today to check out the latest offers. Restrictions apply, details in-store.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 23, 2026, closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 27, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $200.00 CAD.

Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of callers/entries.