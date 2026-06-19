Contests

WIN A $200 SHOPPERS DRUG MART GIFT CARD

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From beauty to snacks and everyday essentials, Shoppers Drug Mart can help you enjoy every second of the season—and you’ll get points on almost everything in-store!

Listen to Deb Hutton this week from 2-4pm for your chance to win a $200 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!

Plus, open your PC Optimum app today to check out the latest offers!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. ET on June 22, 2026, closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on June 26, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $200.00 CAD.

Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of callers/entries.

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