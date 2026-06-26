WIN A $200 SUMMERLICIOUS GIFT CARD

Taste the world in a city during Summerlicious!

With more than 230 restaurants, Toronto’s got flavours from around the world. Enjoy three-course prix fixe menus featuring local favourites and globally inspired dishes for every taste and budget.

Listen to The Jerry Agar Show this week for your chance to win a $200 gift card to a participating Summerlicious restaurant!

Monday: Little Anthony’s

Tuesday: 7 Numbers

Thursday: Beso by Patria

Friday: Khazana by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

PLUS, tune in to Flavourphiles on July 4th from 7-8pm to hear Jerry’s interview with chef Cory Vitiello, Executive Director of Culinary and Concept Development at LFG Growth, and a chance to win a $200 gift card to The Frederick!