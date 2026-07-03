Contests

WIN TICKETS TO CANADA’S WONDERLAND

Wonderland NEWSTALK contest image

Summer is here and Canada’s Wonderland and Splash Works are open daily!

Listen to Moore in the Morning this week for chances to win four-packs of tickets with parking!

Canada’s Wonderland and Splash Works are now open daily, with more than 200 attractions including 18 roller coasters and the record-breaking launch coaster AlpenFury! Families can enjoy two kids’ areas, plus events and live entertainment all summer-long. Cool off at Splash Works with its 18 water attractions, including a wave pool, lazy river, cliff jumping, slides and splash playgrounds.

Don’t miss upcoming events like Fireworks every Saturday in July and KidZfest July 22-Aug.2!

Admission tickets are valid for any one day during the 2026 season, excluding WinterFest. CLICK HERE to buy your tickets now!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on July 6, 2026, closes at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 10, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $325.00 CAD.

Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of callers/entries.

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