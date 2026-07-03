WIN TICKETS TO CANADA’S WONDERLAND

Summer is here and Canada’s Wonderland and Splash Works are open daily!

Listen to Moore in the Morning this week for chances to win four-packs of tickets with parking!

Canada’s Wonderland and Splash Works are now open daily, with more than 200 attractions including 18 roller coasters and the record-breaking launch coaster AlpenFury! Families can enjoy two kids’ areas, plus events and live entertainment all summer-long. Cool off at Splash Works with its 18 water attractions, including a wave pool, lazy river, cliff jumping, slides and splash playgrounds.

Don’t miss upcoming events like Fireworks every Saturday in July and KidZfest July 22-Aug.2!

Admission tickets are valid for any one day during the 2026 season, excluding WinterFest. CLICK HERE to buy your tickets now!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on July 6, 2026, closes at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 10, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $325.00 CAD.

Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of callers/entries.