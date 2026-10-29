Cavalcade of Lights 2026

Cavalcade of Lights produced by the City of Toronto, presented by Desjardins Financial Group.

Opening night celebration: Saturday, November 28, 6 – 11 p.m.

The official kickoff to the holiday season with public skating, live music, drag queen skating performances, interactive light installations, a fire show, lantern parade and more!

And of course: the lighting of Toronto’s official Christmas tree.

Following opening night, skate among thousands of holiday lights every night until January 7.

Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. W.

More details at toronto.ca/cavalcade

Produced by the City of Toronto. Proud media partner Bell Media.