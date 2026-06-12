DATES : June 11 - July 19

LOCATION : Fort York & The Bentway, 250 Fort York Blvd Toronto, ON, M5V 3K9. Get Directions

DON’T JUST WATCH SOCCER, FEEL IT.

Experience the beautiful game with fellow fans at FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto, where communities unite and passions are shared. Enjoy live entertainment, match broadcasts, interactive experiences and more than 30 food vendors serving flavours from around the world. All ages are welcome.

Tickets are only available online in advance. Learn about entry requirements and know before you go.

Guarantee your access with the purchase of a premium ticket.

General admission tickets have all been claimed. Browse premium experiences.