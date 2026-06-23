NEWSTALK 1010 LIVE AT BOSTON PIZZA VAUGHAN!

It may only be July, but we’re kicking off the giving season early at NEWSTALK 1010!

We’re going LIVE in support of the 60th Annual CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish!

Join us on Thursday, July 16th from 2-6pm at Boston Pizza Vaughan!

Hang out with John Moore, Jerry Agar, Deb Hutton, Jim Richards - and some very special guests.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy for The Wish, and score a free two-topping Indy Pizza, plus, be entered to win some amazing prizes!

Help us get a jump on supporting families in need this year, and celebrate Christmas in July!

See you there!

Date: Thursday, July 16th, 2026

Time: 2-6pm