TEE OFF WITH JOHN MOORE

Ready to tee off for kids—and make memories you’ll be talking about for years?
BID NOW on a once-in-a-lifetime golf experience at Toronto’s hidden gem, Flemingdon Park Golf Club, a scenic 9-hole course nestled in the Don Valley.
You and three friends could join John Moore for a day filled with laughs, stories, and friendly competition! You’ll enjoy a catered lunch on the patio after your round, and relax with a cold beer or glass of wine!
Every dollar raised supports the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish, and helps children and families in need!
CLICK HERE TO BID NOW! Bidding closes Friday, July 31st at 10:00pm.