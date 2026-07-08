TEE OFF WITH JOHN MOORE

Ready to tee off for kids—and make memories you’ll be talking about for years?

BID NOW on a once-in-a-lifetime golf experience at Toronto’s hidden gem, Flemingdon Park Golf Club, a scenic 9-hole course nestled in the Don Valley.

You and three friends could join John Moore for a day filled with laughs, stories, and friendly competition! You’ll enjoy a catered lunch on the patio after your round, and relax with a cold beer or glass of wine!

Every dollar raised supports the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish, and helps children and families in need!