CHECK BACK HERE EVERY FRIDAY MORNING FOR A NEW POLL!

RESULTS ARE BROADCASTED LIVE ON THE JERRY AGAR SHOW FRIDAYS AT 11:50AM.

Friday, May 31 Poll:

Premier Doug Ford is under fire for comments he made about shots being fired at that Jewish school in Toronto. Yesterday, Ford said “You’re bringing your problems from everywhere else in the world, you’re bringing them to Ontario and you’re going after other Canadians,” Ford said, to whoever's responsible for the gunfire. “Don’t come to Canada if you’re going to start terrorizing neighbourhoods like this, simple as that.”

Ford later clarified, saying “My comments today meant to stress that there is more that unites us than divides us. While there will always be room for disagreement, violent acts that target specific religions or ethnicities do not reflect who we are or the values that represent our province.”

Does that wash with you? Did the Premier make clear what he meant - and that critics are blowing it way out of proportion? If that's your view, VOTE TOUCHDOWN

Or are you with Ford's critics - like NDP Leader Marit Stiles, who said she was “appalled by the premier’s racist remarks” by suggesting immigrants were to blame for the attack? If the Premier's walk-back did not work for you, VOTE FUMBLE