BACK TO SCHOOL BACKPACKS

Every great school year starts with the right supplies…

That’s why, with the help of Healthy Planet, NEWSTALK 1010 is donating $10,000 to the TDSB’s Backpacks & School Supplies Drive!

Together, we’re helping students head into the school year ready to make the most of every day in the classroom.

And you can help too – monetary donations are being accepted now through the end of September!

CLICK HERE to make a donation today.

Help us make sure that our students start the school year stocked, packed, and ready to succeed!