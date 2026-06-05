Touchdowns and Fumbles

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RESULTS ARE BROADCAST LIVE ON THE JERRY AGAR SHOW FRIDAYS AT 11:50 AM.

Friday, June 5, 2026

It’s Friday, so that means it’s time for Touchdowns & Fumbles!

The US Ambassador to Canada re-posted Donald Trump on social media, again calling Canada the “51st State.” When asked about it by reporters, Prime Minister Mark Carney downplayed it, saying he’s not going to respond every time Trump posts something provocative.

Was that a Touchdown or a Fumble?

Should Carney - who loves to talk about “elbows up” - have used it as an opportunity to strongly denounce Trump’s continued taunts? Say that it’s unacceptable language, and not helpful to our relationship? VOTE FUMBLE

Or was this the smarter course of action, to not add any fuel to the fire? If that’s your view, VOTE TOUCHDOWN

We’ll see what Bob Reid of Broadway Strategy thinks when he joins Jerry Agar at 11:50 for this week’s edition of Touchdowns & Fumbles. We’ll have your vote results at that time as well.